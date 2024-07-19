 Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s father gets pre-arrest bail till July 25 - Hindustan Times
Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s father gets pre-arrest bail till July 25

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2024 06:14 AM IST

His lawyer said, my client is not directly associated with the incident considering this he has been granted anticipatory bail

Dilip Khedkar, father of controversial probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar, has been granted pre-arrest bail until July 25 in connection with a case where he and his wife Manorama are accused of threatening farmers with a gun over a land dispute.

The Khedkars, along with five others, face charges for allegedly intimidating farmers. (HT PHOTO)
Khedkar filed an anticipatory bail application via his advocate in court on Friday. Judge AN Mare granted him anticipatory bail till the next hearing scheduled for July 25.

His lawyer said, my client is not directly associated with the incident considering this he has been granted anticipatory bail.

A day ago, Manorama Khedkar, the probationary bureaucrat’s mother, was detained and subsequently remanded in police custody till Saturday. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered after a viral video showed Manorama purportedly threatening some persons with a gun at Dhadwali village in Mulshi tehsil. Pune rural police on Friday seized the gun used by Manorama.

The Khedkars, along with five others, face charges for allegedly intimidating farmers.

Pune rural police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and also under the Arms Act.

