Transporters’ strike: Veggie supply reduces at Market Yard

According to the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), there was an average drop of around 30 per cent in wholesale vegetable supply on Tuesday. As several trucks carrying veggies and fruits did not turn up at Market Yard, its rates shot up to some extent.

“Market Yard sees more than 100 trucks of onions daily, but only 70 arrived on Tuesday. Many suppliers and farmers did not send their stock due to the transport drivers’ strike across the state. Hence, the rate of onions per quintal went to ₹1,800 to ₹2,000 from ₹1,600,” said Ritesh Poman, a trader at Market Yard.

At a retail market in Sahakarnagar, brinjal was sold at ₹120 per kilogram on Tuesday from ₹80 priced three days ago. The price of vegetables rose by 15 per cent. “I could barely buy two vegetables in ₹100, which will cover only one meal,” said Manasi Kulkarni of Satara Road area.

Dilip Kalbhor, chairperson, APMC, Pune, said, “The strike had a mixed impact on trucks arriving at Market Yard. While onion supply was impacted, vegetable demand was met. Trucks not coming tomorrow will certainly impact rates of vegetables and fruits in city.”