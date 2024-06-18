Travel agent booked in Pune for duping tourists of 11 lakh

The police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping tourists of ₹11 lakh. Assistant inspector BR Zarekar, Chatuhshrungi Police Station, said, “We have filed a case against the accused under Sections 420, 406 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Ravindra Shendkar, who runs a private tourist firm from Aundh.

The complainant Abhishekh Nanaware, 37, from Gultekdi had booked a Jammu and Kashmir trip from the accused, but the latter neither arranged the trip nor returned his money. The accused has also duped one Radhey Santosh Dagade of ₹2.40 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Dubai. Domestic tour operator Santosh Arun Raut had booked a Dubai tour for 28 customers. However, when Raut along with his customers landed in Dubai there were no bookings in their names forcing them to spend extra for immediate booking, police officials said.

