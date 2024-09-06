Tree authority okay must for developing property: PMRDA

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has made permission from Tree Authority Committee mandatory for issuing completion certificate for any construction project or individual property development. The authority has also reduced deposit per tree for new construction, officials said on Thursday. As per the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, it is mandatory for the developer to plant trees equivalent in age to those felled. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At the meeting chaired by PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase on Monday, the authority decided to not give “final NoC” without getting the green signal from the tree authority. Officials will be responsible to check the status of new plantations and trees cut.

As per the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, it is mandatory for the developer to plant trees equivalent in age to those felled.

Earlier, the PMRDA Tree Authority issued both provisional and final no objection certificates (NoC) to developers. It charged ₹10,000 deposit for replanting and tree cutting during property development. In rural areas, where plots are larger and have more trees to cut or replant, the deposit increased leaving developers to give huge amount. The commissioner has reduced the deposit amount from ₹10,000 per tree to ₹2,000, providing relief to developers.

Mhase said, “The goal is to ensure that tree conservation measures are in place for construction projects. The deposit amount required for tree conservation in rural areas has been reduced. After inspection, the deposit will be refunded based on the condition of trees.”