Trial of Phugewadi to Civil Court station on March 31, inspection soon

Just as Maha Metro announced the commencement of trials between Garware College and Civil Court interchange station, the Metro Railway Security team, Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will soon inspect the Civil Court-Ruby Hall station stretch. Mangalwar Peth (RTO) metro station. (HT PHOTO)

Meanwhile, a trial between Phugewadi and Civil Court interchange station on Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) – Swargate route is scheduled for March 31.

Over the next two days, more trials will be carried out between Civil Court Interchange Station—Mangalwar Peth (RTO)—Pune Railway Station—Ruby Hall Station route. The work on these three routes is close to completion and after the trials, and CMRS inspection, Vanaz to Ruby Hall station stretch is likely to be open to passengers.

Metro service on this route will connect Paud Road to JM Road, FC Road, Shivajinagar, PMC building, Civil Court and Pune Railway station. It will also enable an easy commute from the city to Pimpri Chinchwad.

“In a couple of days, we will conduct trail runs on Civil Court interchange, Mangalwar Peth, Pune Railway station, and Ruby Hall stations,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha Metro.

“Following a successful trial, we will invite the Metro Railway Security Commissioner (CMRS). They will inspect the vehicles and grant permission for passenger service. Following that, we will begin passenger service. We’ll have to wait at least ten days before calling the CMRS team.”

Once functional, the Vanaz-Ruby Hall station route is likely to benefit over three thousand students who travel on this route on a daily basis. Students at Wadia College, Fergusson College, MIT College, Modern College, BMCC College, MMCC College, Ranade Institute, and ILS College will benefit from the launch of these services. This will a significant development for Pune’s public transportation and will give the city’s infrastructure a much-needed facelift.

Apart from the trials, the pedestrian bridge at Pune Railway Station is linked to the concourse floor of the Metro, allowing rail and metro passengers to use each other’s services directly.

Now, passengers will have easy access from the metro station to all railway platforms owing to the concourse floor.

“Civil Court Interchange Station and Garware College Station to Ruby Hall Station are nearing completion,” said Dr Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha Metro.

“Passenger services will begin on this stretch very soon, benefiting thousands of commuters, including students,” he added.