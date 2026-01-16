Turnout soars past half-way mark in Pune, so does hope for victory

Voter turnout in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections crossed the halfway mark by the end of polling on Thursday, touching around 54 per cent, marginally lower than the 55.56 per cent recorded in the 2017 civic polls. The turnout was also lower than the 61.04 per cent registered in Pune district during the 2024 Assembly elections, prompting political observers to ask a key question: who benefits from a relatively subdued voter response even as parties claimed victory. The turnout was also lower than the 61.04 per cent registered in Pune district during the 2024 Assembly elections. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Politically, reactions were mixed. While BJP workers began circulating victory messages by evening, citing exit polls, MP Murlidhar Mohol expressed confidence that the party would secure a clear majority by winning around 120 to 125 of the total 165 seats and will elect mayor on its own. On the other hand, Sunil Tingre, NCP city unit president, said lower turnout reflected public dissatisfaction with BJP.

“Wait for a few hours. We will speak after the results,” he said.

Pradeep Deshmukh, NCP city unit working president, too expressed optimism in the party’s performance. “We are confident of winning more than 65 seats. We tried our best to mobilise voters, who responded to Ajit dada’s speeches,” said Deshmukh.

Ballot day

Polling remained slow through most of the day. As of 3.30 pm, turnout in Pune stood at 36.95 per cent, significantly lower than the 40.05 per cent recorded in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at the same time. Voting gathered pace in the evening hours, with polling continuing beyond 5.30 pm at several booths as voters with tokens were allowed to cast their ballots. Final turnout figures were awaited late into the night.

Voting in Pune began sluggishly, with just about 6 per cent turnout recorded between 7.30 am and 9.30 am. This rose to 14.92 per cent by 11.30 am, 26.28 per cent by 1.30 pm and 36.95 per cent by 3.30 pm. In PCMC, turnout increased from 6.56 per cent at 9.30 am to 16.03 per cent at 11.30 am, 28.15 per cent at 1.30 pm and 40.05 per cent by 3.30 pm.

Within Pune, wards such as 31 (Mayur Colony–Kothrud), 30 (Karvenagar–Hingne Home Colony) and 10 (Bavdhan–Bhusari Colony) recorded the highest turnout by 3.30 pm at 42.21 per cent, 42.17 per cent and 41.43 per cent respectively. In contrast, ward 38 (Balajinagar–Ambegaon–Katraj), ward 8 (Aundh–Bopodi) and ward 7 (Gokhalenagar–Wakadewadi) recorded the lowest turnout at 26.12 per cent, 29.52 per cent and 29.53 per cent.

Peaceful exercise

Despite more than 900 sensitive polling stations being identified across Pune, the voting process largely remained peaceful. Only minor clashes were reported between political workers over EVM-related issues and the use of marker pens instead of traditional indelible ink. There were complaints from some areas that the ink could be removed using nail remover, which led to arguments at a few polling centres.

Election officials said adequate arrangements were made at polling stations, including wheelchairs, ramps for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, drinking water facilities and deployment of medical teams. However, turnout from housing societies and middle-class areas remained lower, mirroring trends seen during the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Political analysts said lower turnout typically favours parties with a disciplined and well-organised voter base. In Pune, this could advantage parties with strong cadre-driven ground networks capable of mobilising committed supporters even amid voter apathy.

Voter disengagement

Chandrakant Bhujbal, political analyst and head of the Political Research and Analysis Bureau (PRAB), Pune, said the decline in voter participation was worrying, especially as civic elections were being held after a gap of nearly eight years. “Voter apathy is clearly visible. Two major factors appear responsible — shortcomings in the Election Commission’s administrative systems and the ethical decline in political behaviour,” he said.

Bhujbal pointed to multiple issues, including lack of awareness about casting four votes at once, errors and duplication in electoral rolls, and voters being assigned polling booths far from their residences. “Frequent last-minute defections, confusing alliances and illogical political fronts have left even educated voters unsure about whom to vote for. This confusion has bred negativity and directly affected turnout,” he said.

Observers noted that floating voters, first-time voters and the urban middle class — groups that often influence close contests — tend to stay away during low-energy elections. Their absence can blunt anti-incumbency sentiment or neutralise last-minute swings.

Low turnout in PMC is also being attributed to prolonged administrator rule after the elected body’s term ended in 2022, lack of visible civic leadership and voter disconnect from local governance issues. In contrast, PCMC’s relatively higher turnout reflects sharper contests, stronger mobilisation in industrial belts and more effective voter outreach.

Poll prediction

Exit polls by psephologists and political data analysis agencies have given an edge to the BJP in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to PRAB, BJP is projected to emerge as the single largest party in PMC with around 91 seats, followed by NCP with 43, NCP (SP) with eight, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) with eight each, and Shiv Sena with six seats. In PCMC, BJP is projected to win 62 seats, followed by NCP with 51, Shiv Sena with nine, NCP (SP) with two, and one seat each for Congress and MNS.

Observers said the turnout gap is likely to have the maximum impact in marginal wards, where even small, organised voting blocs can decisively tilt outcomes. Whether Pune’s mandate reflects broad public participation or organisational efficiency will become clear when results are declared.