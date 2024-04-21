Twin city residents oppose waste collection, transportation centre in Charoli

Pimpri-Chinchwad residents have strongly opposed the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) move to start a waste collection and transportation centre at Choviswadi in Charoli. They claim the centre is in close proximity to several housing projects and poses health hazard. PCMC plans to set up 16 waste collection and transfer units in the twin city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PCMC plans to set up 16 waste collection and transfer units in the twin city. On a pilot basis, three such units were started at Kasarwadi, Kalewadi and Gawli Matha areas last year. However, residents of Charoli, Moshi and adjoining areas have opposed the proposed unit on the open ground next to Tanishq Orchid-II Society.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Members of Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation (CMPCHSF) have written to PCMC, municipal commissioner and environment department on Friday to shift the centre from the residential area.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, CMPCHSF, said, “We are not against the centre, but its location that is near to more than 30 housing societies. We plan to stage protest if the civic administration does not meet our demand.”

The civic officials had to stop work at the centre at Charoli five days back after residents gathered at the location.

Sanjay Kulkarni, joint city engineer and head of environmental department, PCMC, said, “The citizens should support the administration in this good cause. The centre will cause no inconvenience to residents and they should not worry about it.”