Two attempts for CET; deadline extended for PCM, PCB and MBA

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for MHT CET (PCM and PCB groups) till February 24, and for MBA/MMS CET till February 25, for admissions to professional courses in the academic year 2026–27. MHT CET is conducted for admission to engineering, technology, pharmacy, B.Planning, M.Planning (integrated), and agriculture courses, while MBA/MMS CET is held for management programmes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The registration window, originally open from January 10 to February 12, was first extended to February 20 and has now received a final extension.

For the first time, candidates are being offered two attempts for MHT CET (PCM and PCB) and MBA/MMS CET, on the lines of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main.

According to CET Cell data, 12.51 lakh candidates have registered across both attempts. Of these, 8.31 lakh registered for the first attempt and 4.20 lakh for the second.

Meanwhile, 1.57 lakh candidates have registered for MBA/MMS CET, with 1.14 lakh opting for the first attempt and 43,306 for the second.

The first attempt of the MBA/MMS CET will be held from April 6 to April 8, while the second attempt is scheduled for May 9. The MHT CET PCM first attempt will take place between April 11 and April 19, with the second attempt from May 14 to May 17.