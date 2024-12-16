Two booked for selling fake watches

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday booked two men for allegedly selling counterfeit watches of popular brands in the local market. Authorities seized 400 fake watches from the duo who were nabbed from Diamond Watch Centre in Dehu Road area. As per the complaint filed by Gaurav Shayamnarain Tiwari, 38, from New Delhi, working as an investigation officer at a private company, the police raided the wristwatch shop and seized the counterfeit products. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Kashinath alias Bapu Prabhakar Chavan, 26, employed as worker at the watch shop and Vinod Jain, 58, who runs the shop in Main Bazar. The duo stayed at Dehu Road area.

Dehu Road Police Station has filed a case under Sections 51, 63, 65 of the Copyright Act, 1957.