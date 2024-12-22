Two booked in firing incident in Kondhwa 

Kondhwa police have booked two youths for opening fire with country-made firearms on Saturday night in Kondhwa. The incident sparked panic amongst shopkeepers and area residents. One of the accused, identified as Abdullah alias Baqlab Qureshi, brandished a pistol in the air and opened fire to spread fear and terror amongst the area residents. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Kondhwa Police Station Incharge Vinayak Patankar, the incident took place at Kareems Café in Kausarbaug around 11.40 pm when four persons identified as Taha Shaikh, Noman Taimur Ali Pathan, Abdullah and his female friend had come for dinner.

As they stood at a distance, three people objected to their presence and asked the group not to stand at the spot after which Noman grew angry and called up a few friends.

Following Noman’s appeal for help, a group of youngsters arrived from Sayyednagar and resorted to stone pelting and vandalised two-wheelers parked at the spot with swords and paver blocks. One of the accused, identified as Abdullah alias Baqlab Qureshi, brandished a pistol in the air and opened fire to spread fear and terror amongst the area residents.

Police have invoked BNS sections 189 (2), 189(4), 190, 191(2), 191(3), Indian Arms Act Sections 3(25), 4(25), 27, Maharashtra Police Act Section 37 (1) (3) 135 against the accused.

PI Patankar said, “Nobody was injured during the firing incident and an empty cartridge has been recovered from the spot. We have taken Taha Naimuddin Shaikh into custody while Qureshi had opened fire. Further probe has been initiated.”