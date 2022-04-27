Two booked under atrocity act over scuffle at village jatra

The Pune rural police are on a lookout for two men booked in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for allegedly assaulting two scrap pickers for dancing in a public religious procession (jatra) in Jejuri.

“We have sent teams to arrest the two men and are speaking to people who were present at the event. Some of them claim that the two complainants were dancing inappropriately in front of women of the orchestra at the village procession (jatra). However, their complaint claims that castiest remarks were made against the two for dancing with the other public from the village,” said Dhananjay Patil, deputy superintendent of police, Bhor division, Pune rural police.

A complaint was lodged by Akshay Bajirao Khalve, 22, a resident of Waghapur area of Purandar taluka of Pune district. He is a scrap picker and Class 12 passed.

Khalve claimed that two men asked him and his brother to dance in front of the orchestra. Later, one of the accused told him that it was not a place for him to dance and he should leave the procession. Around 1:30am, the men allegedly came to their house and threatened to burn it down.

A case under Sections 323, 504, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code, Section 7(a)(d) of Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, along with relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 as well as 2018 amendment was registered at Jejuri police station. Patil is investigating the case.