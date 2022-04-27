Two booked under atrocity act over scuffle at village jatra
The Pune rural police are on a lookout for two men booked in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for allegedly assaulting two scrap pickers for dancing in a public religious procession (jatra) in Jejuri.
“We have sent teams to arrest the two men and are speaking to people who were present at the event. Some of them claim that the two complainants were dancing inappropriately in front of women of the orchestra at the village procession (jatra). However, their complaint claims that castiest remarks were made against the two for dancing with the other public from the village,” said Dhananjay Patil, deputy superintendent of police, Bhor division, Pune rural police.
A complaint was lodged by Akshay Bajirao Khalve, 22, a resident of Waghapur area of Purandar taluka of Pune district. He is a scrap picker and Class 12 passed.
Khalve claimed that two men asked him and his brother to dance in front of the orchestra. Later, one of the accused told him that it was not a place for him to dance and he should leave the procession. Around 1:30am, the men allegedly came to their house and threatened to burn it down.
A case under Sections 323, 504, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code, Section 7(a)(d) of Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, along with relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 as well as 2018 amendment was registered at Jejuri police station. Patil is investigating the case.
-
AAP MLA Atishi to showcase Kejriwal's 'Delhi model of governance' at UNGA
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi is all set to take the Delhi model of governance to the United Nations General Assembly. The MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji Assembly constituency will address the UNGA at its headquarters in New York on the theme, 'New Urban Agenda', on Thursday. In a statement, her office said effective people-centric policies of the Arvind Kejriwal government have provided hassle-free, quality access to basic amenities to the people of Delhi.
-
Leopard attack near KWS: 10 villagers hurt in attack, 10 foresters injured by angry crowd
Ten forest employees and 10 villagers were injured in an attack by a leopard in Kathautiya village, adjacent to the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, under the Murtiha police station area, on Wednesday. Angry villagers killed the leopard, attacked forest employees, took a mahout hostage and damaged three vehicles of the forest department. Surrounded by crowds, the leopardess injured three more people in an attempt to escape. The villagers threw sticks at another mahout, Irshad.
-
50 random samples to be tested daily by hospitals, Covid-19 wards to be set up, hospitals not conducting Covid-19 vaccination to be delisted, says Gurugram administration
Gurugram: Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the region, the deputy commissioner chaired a district task force meeting on Wednesday and directed officials to increase testing and vaccination for all age groups in Gurugram. The district has a positivity rate of 10.55% and has conducted 3,989 tests in the past 24 hours. Officials also said that 83 hospitals in the district are listed as Covid-19 vaccination centres, but only 22-25 are currently administering vaccines.
-
Multiple factors compound power crisis in Uttar Pradesh as demand soars
Increasing demand with “shrinking generation” due to coal shortage in thermal plants, as well as closure of some units for technical reasons, have further compounded the prevailing power crisis in Uttar Pradesh. The situation arose even as Uttar Pradesh energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma on Wednesday asked officials to work honestly to rid people of load-shedding. Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said the power demand was creating a new record due to intense heat conditions.
-
Yogi informs PM Modi of steps taken to check Covid surge in NCR
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the steps taken by the state government to check the spread of Covid-19 in the districts of the national capital region in Uttar Pradesh. The overall test positivity rate in the state was 1.87%, Adityanath added. Yogi also said the state government was working to save lives and livelihoods while “successfully” implementing the “test, trace, treat and vaccination” policy of the PM.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics