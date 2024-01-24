Two brothers suffocate to death in sleep after fire at two shops in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Two brothers allegedly suffocated to death after a fire broke out at a timber shop and spread to a neighbouring workshop in Walhekarwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city. The fire broke out at Ganesh Packaging Industry (timber shop) before spreading to nearby profile door manufacturing workshop Vinayak Aluminium. (HT PHOTO)

According to the officials, the incident was reported at Jai Malhar Colony at around 2:25 am on Tuesday. The fire broke out at Ganesh Packaging Industry (timber shop) before spreading to nearby profile door manufacturing workshop Vinayak Aluminium.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The brothers identified as Lalit Arjun Chaudhari (21) and Kamlesh Arjun Chaudhari (23) staying at the workshop apparently died of suffocation in their sleep because of the fire. Police officials are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.

According to the fire brigade officials, they received an alert call at around 2:24 am. Two fire tenders from Pimpri Fire Station, and one each from Chikhali and Thergaon fire stations rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused in three hours after evacuating people living in adjacent buildings.

The fire gutted the two shops and initial inspection found burnt wooden debris, air compressor, other machinery and a Swift car as remains at one shop and aluminium frames and two burnt motorcycles at the workshop site.

Gautam Ingawale, fire officer, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “The owner of the shop had made arrangements for workers to stay at the workshop. Victims may have died in sleep due to suffocation.”

Swapna Gore, deputy commissioner of police (Zone I), Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “We have registered a fire incident at Chinchwad police station and probe is on to ascertain the cause of fire.”

Minor fire at restaurant in Koregaon Park

A minor fire broke out at a restaurant in Koregaon Park Tuesday morning. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, fire brigade officials said. Department staff received the alert about the fire at the restaurant located on Lane Number 7 around 8:20 am. Three fire vehicles and one tanker, accompanied by firefighting personnel, extinguished the flames in 20 minutes. Meanwhile, no casualty was reported in a fire that erupted on the terrace of Modern Dairy on Centre Street in Camp around 9 pm on Monday.