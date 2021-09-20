Two drown in Moshi during Ganpati idol immersion in Pune

Two men drowned in Moshi on Sunday out of a group of four who entered the Indrayani river in Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad for Ganpati immersion.

The deceased were identified as Datta Abasaheb Thombre (20), and Prajwal Raghunath Kale (18). The men, belonging to the same family, lived in Mauli Vasti area of Dudulgaon. They entered the river along with two others, Shivaji Arjun Thombre(30) and Nitin Arjun Thombre (39), said Manish Kalyankar, senior police inspector of Bhosari MIDC police station.

Police found Kale’s body while the search is on for Datta Thombre’s body.

Meanwhile, the immersion of the five most revered idols of Ganpati in Pune ended at 1.17pm on Sunday.

The other important idols took slightly longer and the immersion ended at 6.38pm.

“Home immersions and community immersions were on till around 10-10.30pm,” said Priyanka Narnavare, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1 of Pune Police. Zone 1 consists of the old Pune area which has all major installations that draw major crowds during the 10-day festival.

“There was dhol playing near Tulshibaug Ganpati. We went there and seized their dhols and ensured they did not play all day. That was the only incident. We have not registered any cases so far,” said DCP Narnavare.