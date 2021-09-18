ACB sleuths arrest two for forcibly transferring 50k to Haveli tehsildar’s account

Pune: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested two persons on Friday on charges of allegedly trying to force a bribe to a woman tehsildar in Pune. According to the ACB sleuths, the accused identified as truck firm owner Dattatray Pingle (33) and his associate identified as Amit Kande (29) tried to give Trupti Kolte, tehsildar of Haveli, a bribe which she rejected.

Pingle then asked Kande to transfer ₹1 thereby to access her bank account and later deposited Rs50,000 into the tehsildar’s Google Pay (GPay) account. When Kolte found out about the money being credited into her account, she approached the ACB and lodged a formal complaint.

The bribe attempt was made after Kolte had taken action against a truck involved in illegal sand transportation in Shewalwadi area of Hadapsar on September 18. According to the investigators, when Kolte had asked Pingle to stop his strike, he fled from the spot with the keys. After that she informed the regional officer Venkatesh Chiramulla and asked him to send staff for further action. Later in the evening Kande called her on the mobile which she did not answer but later he transferred the amount in her Google Pay account.

Kolte has earlier worked as tehsildar in Pune city, Solapur and Maval.