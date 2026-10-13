Two held in theft in Raviwar Peth; gold worth ₹2.24 cr recovered

Pune: Police arrested two men for a burglary at a house in Raviwar Peth and recovered gold jewellery weighing 2.2 kg, collectively valued at around ₹2.24 crore, police said on Monday. Police arrested two men for burglary at house in Raviwar Peth and recovered gold jewellery weighing 2.2 kg, collectively valued at around ₹2.24 crore, police said on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Mustafa Nazir Shaikh, 36, a scrap dealer, and Sarfaraz alias Awez Mainuddin Shaikh, 22, a keymaker; both are from Raviwar Peth.

The complainant, Mohammad Taufiq Razzaq Khan, 36, is a gold jewellery maker who lives in Raviwar Peth.

The theft took place on October 10, between 6pm and 8.15pm, when the complainant and his wife were away from home. The accused allegedly broke open the lock of a cupboard and stole gold jewellery and biscuits from the house.

Dhananjay Pingale, senior police inspector at Khadak police station, said, “The accused and the complainant are living in the same building. For the last few days, they have been keeping watch on the house of the complainant, and as soon as they noticed no one was at home, they entered the house and stole gold jewellery and biscuits weighing 2.2 kg.”

During the investigation, a police team examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area and spotted two suspicious men near the complainant’s residence. Acting on intelligence, police detained both accused.

The two were taken into custody and questioned. According to police, they confessed to committing the burglary. They were arrested at 5.30 pm on October 11 and produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody for two days.

According to police, the complainant had a habit of leaving the lock hanging on the door. The accused allegedly took advantage of this to obtain a sample for making a duplicate key, which they later used to open the flat when no one was home.

A case was registered at Khadak police station under Sections 305(a), 331(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).