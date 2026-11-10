Bhadohi , A Central Industrial Security Force jawan was allegedly assaulted, stripped and filmed by four people here, and was subsequently arrested in a molestation case after being kept at a police station for nearly 24 hours, according to a court petition. CISF jawan alleges assault, court orders FIR against four in UP

The court has now ordered the registration of an FIR against the four accused, following which police registered a case against them under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal said the incident allegedly took place on August 12 in Sardar Bahuta village under the Suriyawan police station area.

CISF Constable Ajay Yadav , in a petition filed before the Civil Judge court on August 19, alleged that he was returning home from the market on his motorcycle when Dhirendra Yadav , Virendra Yadav , Aman Yadav and Sarita Yadav , all residents of the same village, intercepted him and vandalised his motorcycle.

The petition alleged that the accused abused and brutally assaulted him. He was left bleeding from the nose and due to the blood entering his respiratory tract, he had difficulty breathing. He also sustained a serious head injury and continued to experience dizziness, it said.

Yadav further alleged that after the assault, Dhirendra, Virendra and Aman dragged him behind their house, forcibly stripped him and recorded a video.

Some villagers who witnessed the incident intervened, rescued him from the accused, helped him get dressed and sent him to the police station.

According to the petition, Yadav reached the police station around 4 pm on August 12 to lodge a complaint, but he was made to sit there.

He alleged that after he contacted senior police officials over the phone later in the evening to report the incident, Sarita Yadav was called to the police station around 11 pm and a molestation case was registered against him.

The petition further alleged that although his medical examination was conducted on August 13, police did not register his complaint and instead arrested him in the molestation case, showing his arrest after nearly 24 hours.

ASP Agrawal said Civil Judge Har Kiran Kaur, after hearing the petition, ordered the registration of a case against all four accused on November 7.

In compliance with the court order, an FIR was registered on Monday evening under sections 110 , 117 , 324 , 115 , 352 , and 351 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the IT Act, he said.

The petitioner also alleged that police did not act on his complaint because a family member of Sarita Yadav, identified as Rajesh Yadav, works as a 'Dial 112' driver and also drives the vehicle of the local police station in-charge, Agrawal said.

The ASP said the case registered following the court's order was being investigated thoroughly at every level by Crime Inspector Buddhi Sagar Yadav.

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