Pathanamthitta , Keralam Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph has directed officials to complete the barricading work at the Pampa bathing ghat by November 13 as part of arrangements for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Sabarimala: Barricading at Pampa bathing ghat to be completed by Nov 13

The Irrigation Department's Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer have been entrusted with the responsibility of completing the work within the deadline, an official release said here.

The minister issued the direction at a review meeting held here on Monday to assess the progress of works being carried out by the Irrigation Department and the Water Authority in connection with the pilgrimage.

Joseph said the renovation of the bathing ghats had been carried out satisfactorily and that waste had been cleared from the Pampa bathing ghat.

He said steps would be taken in coordination with the Kerala State Electricity Board to regulate water levels in dams and maintain adequate water in the Pampa River.

Barricading work at the Pandalam pilgrim transit centre will also be completed on an urgent basis.

Drinking water will be provided to pilgrims waiting in queues at Pampa to proceed to Sabarimala.

A temporary arrangement will be made in coordination with the Travancore Devaswom Board to provide drinking water along the forest route, the minister said.

After the pilgrimage season, a permanent facility will be set up in consultation with the Devaswom Board and the Forest Department, the minister said.

He also directed officials to ensure that water kiosks and sanitation facilities along the Pampa-Sannidhanam route remain functional.

The Kerala Water Authority is currently supplying water to the Devaswom Board at a rate lower than the production cost.

Considering the importance of the pilgrimage, the government will examine the possibility of reducing the tariff further, Joseph said.

The meeting was held as a follow-up to review meetings chaired by the chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram and Pampa.

Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony, MLAs Varghese Mamman, Pazhakulam Madhu, C V Santhakumar and Abin Varkey, District Panchayat President Deenamma Roy, and officials attended the meeting.

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