Two in custody for breaking into seven flats in Mhalunge

Two men were remanded to police custody on Monday while one is on the run from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for breaking in and stealing valuables from seven flats located in a single locality in Mhalunge.

The two were identified as Omkar Kale, Vignesh Bhosale, both in their 20s, according to assistant police inspector (API) UR Khade of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

“The CCTV coverage in the area showed three people involved in the act. These two were arrested and produced in court today (Monday) and remanded to two days in police custody,” said API Khade.

While six of the flats are located in Swastik Muhurtam society in Mhalunge, Mulshi, one flat is located in neighbouring Galaxy Irila society.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Meet Milind Navle (25) who lives in one of the six flats in Swastik Muhurtam and is a native of Ahmednagar. Navle lost a laptop worth ₹25,000, a wristwatch, and a hair trimmer machine, collectively worth ₹27,200, according to the police.

The residents of the other flats have not yet returned from their native places and therefore, the extent of the theft is yet to be known.

“The complainant came back and found his lock broken so he checked with other houses and found five other houses in his building and one other house in the neighbouring building broken into. So, he lodged a complaint on all their behalf. They are all natives of various states and have gone home for lockdown,” said API Khade.

A case under Sections 454, 457, 380, 34, and 511 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station against the three.