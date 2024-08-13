 Two including a minor booked for attempted robbery at Hadapsar  - Hindustan Times
Two including a minor booked for attempted robbery at Hadapsar 

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The incident occurred on Monday when the manager, Krishna Kumar Sonake was closing the establishment for the day

Hadapsar police booked two individuals, including a minor, for attempting to rob the manager of Kasino Restaurant and Bar of valuables. The accused have been identified as Nihal Singh and one minor, and a case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under BNS sections 309(5),352,3(5). 

As per the police complaint filed by the victim, at around 1:30 am on Monday, the accused duo approached him and flashed a koyta, demanding money and valuables.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per the police complaint filed by the victim, at around 1:30 am on Monday, the accused duo approached him and flashed a koyta, demanding money and valuables.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the police complaint filed by the victim, at around 1:30 am on Monday, the accused duo approached him and flashed a koyta, demanding money and valuables. 

Somehow, the manager managed to escape the scene and contacted the police for further help. After CCTV footage inspection, police identified the duo, who are on the run. 

News / Cities / Pune / Two including a minor booked for attempted robbery at Hadapsar 
