Two minors detained for sexually assaulting six-year-old in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The accused and the minor stay at the same residential locality. The case was registered after the minor’s parents filed the complaint, said police officials

Two minors allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old boy in Kondhwa area. The police have detained the duo.

The incident took place at different locations from August to September. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to a complaint filed at the Kondhwa Police Station on Friday, the underage boys have allegedly been involved in the sexual assault of the victim boy after reportedly showing the latter obscene videos on mobile. The incident took place at different locations from August to September.

The accused and the minor stay at the same residential locality. The case was registered after the minor’s parents filed the complaint, said police officials.

Kondhwa Police Station has filed a case under relevant sections and the accused were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

