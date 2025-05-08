Two mobile thefts reported in Pune’s Bund Garden, Khadki areas

A 26-year-old woman reported a mobile snatching by an unidentified biker in Undri. Two suspects were arrested for another snatching case in Wakdewadi.
A 26-year-old resident of Undri has lodged a complaint with the Bund Garden police stating that an unidentified motorcycle rider snatched a mobile while she was booking a can on an online app aggregator. The incident took place near the parking lot opposite Poona railway station on May 5, and the victim lodged a complaint the next day.
In the second case, the Khadki police arrested two persons identified as Ashpaque Mayur Shaikh (24), a resident of Bopodi and Sameer Abdul Shaikh, a resident of Kondhwa, for snatching the mobile of a fifty-five-year-old person in Wakdewadi on May 6.
Both the accused were arrested based on the description provided by the victim.