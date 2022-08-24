Two money lenders from Pune held for forcing man to flee home
The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of extorting money from a 30-year-old man under the Anti Money Laundering Act
The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of extorting money from a 30-year-old man under the Anti Money Laundering Act.
The victim had borrowed ₹5 lakh from the accused identified as Rahul Balkrushna Kondre and Vijay Ganpat Kumbharkar between 8 to 10 per cent interest. The duo recovered the principal amount with interest from the man and despite returning the sum, the duo had forced him to sign a notarised agreement wherein he had agreed to sell his three flats to the accused. The duo mentally tortured him due to which he left the house on September 3, 2021, and a missing complaint was lodged at Sinhagad police station in the aftermath, investigators said.
Even after the victim went missing, the moneylenders pestered the family members by continuously visiting the house and demanding ₹5 lakh from them. A complaint was lodged by the family members against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 386, 387,452, 504, 506 and section 34 at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Wednesday after which they were arrested.
Police inspector Balaji Pandhare, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused went to the house of the victim and threatened to kill the family members if they did not pay ₹5 lakh to each of them. A complaint was lodged after which we immediately arrested them.”
-
Expedite development works in Ayodhya: CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Corridor coming up in Ayodhya on the pattern of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and gave directives for expediting all development works being carried out in the temple town. “Work on Lata Mangeshkar crossing and making Ayodhya a solar city should be expedited while facilities for pilgrims should also be developed at a faster pace,” he said.
-
Ludhiana MC seals 5 commercial properties as owners fail to pay property tax
Cracking down on defaulters, fund-starved municipal corporation on Wednesday sealed five commercial properties, in the areas falling under Zone-B of MC, whose owners failed to pay property tax to the civic body. The properties were situated in Mahindra colony, Baba Gajja Jain colony, Sherpur chowk, Janakpuri and Industrial area. MC superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said zonal commissioner Sonam Chaudhary had directed the staff to take strict action against defaulters.
-
Gorakhpur’s terracotta craftsmen to get easy bank loans
LUCKNOW Apart from financial assistance from the state government, terracotta craftsmen based in villages of Gorakhpur will get easy loans from Punjab & Sind Bank to expand their business. The bank has made an action plan to give easy loans to 5,000 craftsmen and the target is to provide loans of ₹25 crore. Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal told bank officers about the specialty of Gorakhpur's terracotta craft. Terracotta has also got the GI (Geographical Indication) tag.
-
Two suspects from Gujarat nabbed for bomb threat to Mumbai luxury hotel
Two suspects were arrested from Vapi in Gujarat's Valsad district for threatening to blow up a hotel in Mumbai and demanding Rs 5 crore to defuse them. The two detained suspects have been brought to Mumbai and will be presented before a local court on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said. The Mumbai Police identified the arrested accused as Vikram Singh and Ishu Singh.
-
Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Pune
The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Chaya Shirsat, visited the school claiming that she was the five-year-old's aunt. Later, when her father asked about the girl from teachers, they told she went with her aunt. Khadki police have registered a case under IPC.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics