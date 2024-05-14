 Two months after inauguration metro stn work still incomplete - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two months after inauguration metro stn work still incomplete

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 15, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Pune Metro yet to complete work on strategic Yerawada station, causing inconvenience to residents. Anticipated opening more than a month away.

More than two months after starting passenger services on the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch, the Pune Metro is yet to complete work on one of the strategic stations on this route, namely Yerawada. The authority anticipates that completion of work will take more than a month and is still unsure when the station will be opened to passengers.

Yerawada is one of the important stations on the 5.5 km stretch between Ruby Hall Clinic and Ramwadi. (HT PHOTO)
Yerawada is one of the important stations on the 5.5 km stretch between Ruby Hall Clinic and Ramwadi. (HT PHOTO)

On March 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch. At the time, work on one entry-exit point of Yerawada metro station adjacent to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Kalas Dhanori ward office had been completed. However, the other entry-exit point of Yerawada station would have to be redone as locals alleged that the staircase was causing traffic congestion on Ahmednagar Road. Hence, Pune Metro stopped work at Yerawada station in November last year. Work resumed in February this year but is still incomplete.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Yerawada is one of the important stations on the 5.5 km stretch between Ruby Hall Clinic and Ramwadi. Residents are demanding that work on the station be completed as soon as possible. Currently, they have to walk to Bund Garden station which is half a kilometre from Yerawada station.

Hemant Sonawane, director of Pune Metro, said, “The work is underway. After completion of the station, we will request the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) to inspect the station. It will take more than a month to open Yerawada station.”

Yerawada, on the Pune-Ahmednagar national highway, witnesses a constant flow of high-volume traffic. Yerawada metro station is strategically located approximately 4.8 km from Pune Airport. It connects Vishrantwadi, Maharashtra Housing Board, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar and Phule Nagar.

Akash Shinde, a Yerawada resident, said, “The Metro has started operating from Ramwadi to Kothrud and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). We have a metro station nearby but it is not serving any purpose yet. It’s been over two months since its construction, but the station hasn’t opened for operations.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Two months after inauguration metro stn work still incomplete

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On