Two Mumbai tourists drown in Lonavla quarry

Two tourists from Mumbai lost their lives after drowning in a quarry filled with water near Varsola, in Lonavla on Saturday. One other person survived, said officials on Sunday. Due to monsoon, there was a huge crowd of tourists in Lonavla over the weekend. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Priyank Panachand Vohra (35), resident of Powai, Mumbai and Vijay Subhash Yadav (34), resident of Ghatkopar East. Zeniya Viyagus survived in the incident

According to the complainant Abhijit Subhash Sawant (38), resident of Mulund East, the group of four friends visited Lonavla on the weekend. They were staying at Mountain Villa in Sun Palm Society. On Saturday at around 12.30 pm, the group arrived at the property. They had lunch and had consumed liquor. Around 6.30 pm Vohra,Yadav and Viyagus went for a walk and did not return for several hours. Hence, a search party was launched.

In his complaint, Sawant stated that when they reached the quarry near Manashakti Kendra, he saw that crowd had gathered and his friends were drowning. Locals helped with rescue them.

Kishor Dhumal, senior police inspector at Lonavla rural police station said, “We rushed them to the hospital, however, two were announced dead on arrival and the survivor is receiving medical help. The exact reason behind the incident cannot be ascertained as the survivor was not in the state to give a statement. We will thoroughly investigate the matter.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON