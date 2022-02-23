Two Sangli hospitals get NGT notice for untreated biomedical waste disposal into drain

PUNE The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Pune-based Western Zone bench has issued notice to two hospitals in Sangli for disposing biomedical waste water into the local administration’s drain without consent or treatment.

The working of the hospitals was found to be non-complaint with Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016. The hospitals were identified as Sevasadan Lifeline Hospital, Sangli and Mhetre Accident and Multispecialty Hospital.

The tribunal has asked for the district collector, who is currently Abhijeet Chaudhury, to take action against these hospitals and submit a report in addition to sending notices to the hospitals from NGT. The bench that issued the order includes judicial member Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and expert member Vijay Kulkarni who issued the order of February 18 through video conference.

The other respondents in both the cases include Sangli, Miraj, Kupwad Municipal Corporation, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Surya Central Treatment Facility, and the Collector of Sangli district.

The court pointed out in its order that the hospital is “running without valid consent from Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) and discharging untreated waste water/effluents into the municipal corporation drain.”

The court has directed the district collector and a member of MPCB to form a committee and submit a visit-based factual and action taken report within six weeks of the order. MPCB will be the nodal authority tasked with providing logistical support while the complainant has been asked to provide required details to the committee.