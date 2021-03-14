Two sent to police custody for murdering mobile thief
Two men were remanded to Pune police’s custody by a local court on Sunday for the murder of a man who was caught after stealing a mobile phone from one of the two arrested men in Manjri area on March 11.
The two arrested men were identified as Anil Ankush More (35) and Baburao Raghunath Jadhav (29), according to the police.
The two were remanded to two days in police custody by a local court on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Ravi Rathod (33), a resident of Manjri, Pune and the murder happened at a restaurant called Shivshahi hotel at around 8:30pm on Thursday.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by Suresh Rathod (28), a resident of Godbole Vasti area of Manjri, Hadapsar and a friend of the deceased. The 33-year-old was habitual of drinking, according to the police.
“He had gone there around 8:30pm to pack idli-sambar along with the complainant. The chutney that is served with idli was not ready, so the owner asked them to wait. While the complainant sat down, the deceased started roaming around in the restaurant. He saw the mobile phone on one counter and took it before slipping out of the restaurant while the complainant kept waiting. Within 15-20 minutes the owner realised what had happened,” said police inspector (crime) Digambar Shinde of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.
The area of the deceased man’s house and the area where the restaurant is located is divided only by a few hundred metres and a railway track, according to the police.
“The two arrested men asked the complainant to lead them to where the deceased man lived. They found him near the railway track, and he started running away. They caught him and started hitting him. One of them kicked him in the stomach,” said PI Shinde.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and died while under treatment on March 12. Internal injury was deduced as the cause of death after post-mortem of the man’s body at Sassoon general hospital.
A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.
