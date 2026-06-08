Two teenage sisters, aged 17 and 15, were killed and their 10-year-old brother critically injured in a road accident on the Nira-Morgaon Road near Baramati on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Two sisters killed, 10-year-old brother critical in road accident near Baramati

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm at the start of the Chaudhariwadi ghat. One of the sisters was riding the electric motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a truck. While the two girls died on the spot, their younger brother sustained serious injuries. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Baramati and later shifted to Pune for further treatment.

According to officials from the Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station, the accident took place when a loaded truck travelling downhill allegedly lost control and collided head-on with the motorcycle carrying the three children.

Nagnath Patil, assistant police inspector at Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station, said, “A truck loaded with carrots coming from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and headed towards Belagavi in Karnataka. On the steep slope, he lost control and collided head-on with the motorcycle of the children.”

Patil said the truck driver fled the scene after the accident but was later apprehended by police with the help of local residents.

Police said the children were travelling to their maternal uncle’s house for the summer vacation when the accident occurred. Residents rushed to help the victims and alerted the police. The incident triggered grief and tension in the area as villagers gathered at the accident site.

Police conducted a panchnama and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by the children’s maternal uncle, a case has been registered at Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station against truck driver Mukesh Girwal, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, under Sections 105, 106(1), 324(4) and 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 134(a), 134(b) and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and are examining whether rash and negligent driving led to the tragedy.​