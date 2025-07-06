Two suspects detained in Pune’s Daund sexual assault, robbery case

The Pune rural police on Saturday detained two suspects in connection with an alleged sexual assault and robbery case involving a minor girl in Daund in Pune district. Both accused were detained from Pune district after technical and CCTV footage analysis, said police. A case was filed at the Daund police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representative Photo)

The shocking incident had occurred in the wee hours of July 30 on the highway near Bhigwan when a group of people was travelling in a car to the temple town of Pandharpur in neighbouring Solapur district, said police.

The identities of the accused have not been disclosed.

“On Saturday, we detained two suspects linked with the case. They are on record criminal and booked in various criminal activities reported outside of the Pune district,” said a police official.

They are known for the robbery and related criminal activities and police have recovered stolen gold jewellery in this case.

“We have analysed over 50 CCTV cameras from various establishments and toll plaza on the Pune-Solapur highway. Through this, we have traced two accused on a motorcycle to Indapur. They have painted white colour on the number plate of the motorcycle and further investigation is going on,” said a police officer.

The teenage girl was sexually assaulted and three women were robbed of gold ornaments by the two motorbike-borne persons, according to the police. A case was filed at the Daund police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said, as the driver of the car felt sleepy, he halted it near a tea stall on the highway around 4.15 am. When he stepped out to answer nature’s call, two unidentified men approached the vehicle and threatened the occupants with sharp weapons and robbed gold jewellery. One of the accused then took the girl out of the car and sexually assaulted her.

The duo then fled the spot on their motorcycle, after which the traumatised car occupants approached a nearby petrol pump and alerted the staff there, who in turn informed the police.