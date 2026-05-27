Two tigers captured in Chandrapur after fatal attack that claimed four lives

Following the recent, fatal tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, the forest department has captured an adult tigress and a sub-adult tiger suspected to be involved in the attacks while intensifying efforts to trace and capture two cubs believed to have possibly played a role in the incidents. The attacks claimed the lives of four women and triggered panic across nearby villages. (FILE)

Confirming the development, R M Ramanujam, chief conservator of forests, Chandrapur forest division, said, “So far, we have captured an adult tigress and a sub-adult tiger. Efforts are going on to capture the cubs. Their exact involvement in the attack is yet to be ascertained.”

A senior forest official, requesting anonymity, said that the authorities suspect the involvement of multiple tigers in the attack and are continuing investigations to determine the exact sequence of events. “We suspect that more than one tiger may have been involved in the attacks. Efforts are currently underway to verify the involvement of the captured animals as well as the cubs,” the official said.

Another forest official said, “Two big cats — a tigress and a sub-adult tiger — have already been captured. Efforts are underway to capture the remaining cubs and ensure the safety of villagers in nearby areas.”

The attacks, which took place on May 22 between 6 am and 7 am near Gunjewahi village under the Sindewahi forest range in the Bramhapuri forest division, claimed the lives of four women and triggered panic across nearby villages.

According to the Chandrapur forest department, the women had entered the forest early in the morning along with a group of seven villagers to collect tendu leaves, a seasonal forest produce that serves as an important source of livelihood for several families in the region during summer.

Forest officials said that the women had ventured deep into the forest when the attack occurred. One of the most severe cases of human-wildlife conflict reported in Maharashtra in recent years, the incident sparked fear among local residents; and prompted the forest department to launch an extensive search and capture operation in the area, involving forest personnel, rescue teams and wildlife experts.

As part of the operation, officials installed three live surveillance cameras and nearly 30 camera traps across the forest area to monitor tiger movement and track the animals. Forest teams have also deployed machans and live bait inside the forest to assist in the capture efforts. Senior wildlife expert Dr Ravikant Khobragade and noted shooter Ajay Marathe are leading the ground operation along with forest officials and trained rescue personnel. Surveillance and patrolling have been intensified in villages surrounding the forest range to prevent further attacks and reassure residents living in the area. Meanwhile, the forest department has distributed an initial compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the victims. Compensation cheques were handed over in the presence of Bramhapuri MLA Vijay Wadettiwar.

Ramanujam also visited the affected villages and reviewed ongoing operations with field staff engaged in patrolling and surveillance activities. “The safety of local residents remains our top priority. Continuous monitoring and patrolling are being carried out to track tiger movement and prevent further incidents,” Ramanujam said.