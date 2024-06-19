Two workers killed in wall collapse incident  

Two workers were killed, and three others were injured after a 15-foot wall collapsed on Wednesday in Pune district. The incident was reported at around 8:30 am near a private company in Digrajwadi village, Koregaon Bhima. The deceased have been identified as Rajiv Ramyash Bind (31) and Manjit Ramtaur Ravidas (28), while Bandu Vidhate, Vijay Gaikwad and Satish Kangude were injured in this incident. A team of Shikrapur police rushed to the spot and offered all necessary assistance to the injured persons. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

After the wall collapsed, two of the workers were trapped under the structure, while several bikes were also damaged in the incident. A team of Shikrapur police rushed to the spot and offered all necessary assistance to the injured persons.

MLA Ashok Pawar also visited the spot and instructed to file criminal cases against those found guilty in this case.

As per the complaint filed by the injured Bandu Vidhate, a case has been filed against the owner of Musaddilal Properties Pvt Ltd under IPC sections 304(2), 427.