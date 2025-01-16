Menu Explore
Two-day employment fair from Jan 16

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 16, 2025 06:58 AM IST

The state education department will organise a two-day career fair for students at Wadia College on January 16-17.

Students should participate in large numbers and take advantage of the initiative, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Students from classes 9 to 12 can participate in the World Bank-sponsored STARS project which will be held in association with District Education Training Institute Pune, Education Department (Secondary), Zilla Parishad Pune, Skill Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, Pune.

The employment fair will be inaugurated by Anuradha Oak, co-director, State Educational and Training Council.

Students should participate in large numbers and take advantage of the initiative, said officials.

