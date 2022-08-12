Udyanraje Bhosale criticises Uddhav Thackeray, says Shinde-led Sena the real one

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Udayanraje Bhosale, on Friday criticised former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the current chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is the real one.

Bhosale and newly-appointed cabinet leader from the Shinde camp, Deepak Kesarkar, held a joint meeting in Pune after which Bhosale spoke to the media. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s name has been given to the Shiv Sena but can I claim that the Shiv Sena is mine? Shivaji Maharaj belongs to all citizens. He was always known as the citizens’ king or ‘Janta Raja’. This is a democracy,” Bhosale said.

“When there is a natural alliance and the ideologies are the same, such parties remain together forever. Now the Shinde and Fadnavis government have come together as a natural alliance,” he added. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had a different ideology and as power slipped from their hands, the three constituent parties started fighting amongst themselves, the BJP leader said.

Bhosale’s criticism comes against the backdrop of the recent clash between the Congress and Shiv Sena over appointment of the opposition leader in the legislative council. “I discussed various issues related to the Satara district with Kesarkar. Mainly we spoke about Mahabaleshwar and the development of tourism,” the descendant of Shivaji Maharaj said.