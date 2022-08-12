Udyanraje Bhosale criticises Uddhav Thackeray, says Shinde-led Sena the real one
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Udayanraje Bhosale, on Friday criticised former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the current chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is the real one.
Bhosale and newly-appointed cabinet leader from the Shinde camp, Deepak Kesarkar, held a joint meeting in Pune after which Bhosale spoke to the media. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s name has been given to the Shiv Sena but can I claim that the Shiv Sena is mine? Shivaji Maharaj belongs to all citizens. He was always known as the citizens’ king or ‘Janta Raja’. This is a democracy,” Bhosale said.
“When there is a natural alliance and the ideologies are the same, such parties remain together forever. Now the Shinde and Fadnavis government have come together as a natural alliance,” he added. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had a different ideology and as power slipped from their hands, the three constituent parties started fighting amongst themselves, the BJP leader said.
Bhosale’s criticism comes against the backdrop of the recent clash between the Congress and Shiv Sena over appointment of the opposition leader in the legislative council. “I discussed various issues related to the Satara district with Kesarkar. Mainly we spoke about Mahabaleshwar and the development of tourism,” the descendant of Shivaji Maharaj said.
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day. In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest.
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
