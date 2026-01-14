Uncertainty over funding of CCTV installation during SSC, HSC exams

PUNE: While the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education a few weeks ago decided to install two CCTV cameras in each classroom along with reshuffling the examination staff as preventive measures to curb malpractices during the upcoming SSC and HSC examinations, the decision has raised concerns among administrators regarding funding and operational challenges. Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary School Principals’ Federation has demanded to know who will bear the cost of installing CCTV cameras in every classroom. (Hindustan Times)

To the extent that the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary School Principals’ Federation has demanded to know who will bear the cost of installing CCTV cameras in every classroom. The federation has said that while many schools already have CCTV systems, installing cameras in all classrooms is financially unviable for most institutions. It has demanded clarity on whether the state board or the state government will provide financial assistance for the initiative. The federation has also cautioned that large-scale transfers of examination staff may disrupt regular academic activities in schools. Sending teachers to distant examination centres during the exam period could adversely affect classroom teaching, the federation noted.

A memorandum highlighting these concerns has been submitted to the state board on January 7, with a demand to convene a joint consultation meeting to discuss the implementation of the new measures. A federation member said, “We are not opposing transparency or strict monitoring during examinations. But expecting schools to install CCTV cameras in every classroom without any financial support is unrealistic. Most schools simply do not have the funds for this.”

Meanwhile, the Junior College Teachers’ Federation has raised separate demands related to examination administration. These include not changing examination centres of centre heads and supervisors; immediate payment of remuneration after completion of evaluation work; limiting the number of students at each examination centre to 500; involving teachers from aided, unaided, and self-financed junior colleges in evaluation work; providing sufficient time for assessment; paying honorarium for oral examinations and additional duties; and appointing external examiners for environmental studies.

A federation member added, “While preventive measures are important, schools lack the financial capacity to install CCTV cameras in every classroom. Although reshuffling of centre heads may be acceptable, transferring all staff from every examination centre would severely affect teaching activities in schools. Remuneration for examination-related duties has not been revised for a long time.”

However, Trigun Kulkarni, chairman of the state board, said, “CCTV systems are already installed in 85% of class 12 and 80% of class 10 examination centres. We will hold discussions with principals’ associations and other stakeholders next week regarding installation at the remaining centres. The response has been positive, and this issue will be resolved in a few days.”