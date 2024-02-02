Unemployed Pune techie loses 30lakh in task fraud

A 39-year-old software engineer from Wakad looking for a job fell prey to an online task fraud and was duped of ₹30 lakh. Wakad police have filed a complaint under Sections 419, 420, 34 of the IPC and Section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Kumarjeet Debashish Sharma of Kaspate Wasti in Wakad and hailing from Jharkhand received a online message offering work from home opportunity.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Initially the accused gave him some free online tasks and transferred money to his bank account upon completion before luring him to invest promising good returns. The complainant approached the police on February 1 after the accused stopped responding to his calls and did not return ₹30,20,370 transacted in various stages between January 24 and January 30.

Wakad police have filed a complaint under Sections 419, 420, 34 of the IPC and Section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act.