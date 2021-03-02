Unidentified body with mutilated genitals found; police suspect brutal murder
A mangled body of a man with mutilated genitals was found and a case of murder was registered by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday.
The body was found at 11am on February 28 near the Indrayani river flow in Shivnagari area of Dehugaon area of Pune.
The identity of the man could not be ascertained as it did not have any belongings or clothes on it.
“It is a forest area and there is no chance of CCTV. The face is completely mangled, and the genitals are separated in a blunt manner. It could be bitten by animals,” said assistant police inspector Prasad Gajjewar of Dehuroad police station who is investigating the case.
The cause of death by the doctors who performed autopsy on the body was found to be multiple injuries including injury over the leg, stab wound over the stomach, and cutting injury on private parts, according to the police.
A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehuroad police station.
