Thieves loot gold jewellery, foreign currency worth 6 lakh from Koregaon Park home

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Jayashree Nilam Makhija 74, a resident of Koregaon Park filed a police complaint at Koregaon Park police station on Sunday. According to her complaint, an unknown person entered her house during night hours from an open kitchen window and broke the cupboard in a oom and stole 40,000 cash, credit card,club card.The accused used a key kept in the cupboard and opened another door and stole 4 lakh cash in four different packets, gold and diamond ornaments and foreign currency total worth of 6.60 lakh.

Sambhaji Naik, police sub-inspector said, “As per complaint filed by Makhija we have registered a case under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.’’

Sign out