Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurates Entrepreneurship Development Conclave 

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday inaugurated the Entrepreneurship Development Conclave in Pune. During the conclave, Singh launched 20 projects under the national livestock mission and the animal husbandry infrastructure development fund. Singh highlighted the role of animal husbandry in rural economic development, the need for foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccination programs to achieve “FMD Mukt Bharat,” and the creation of nine FMD-free zones, including Maharashtra. (HT PHOTO)

The event, “Empowering Entrepreneurs: Transforming Livestock Economics,” was held at GD Madulkar Natyagruha, Pune. Officials, including State minister SP Singh Baghel, George Kurien, Maharashtra’s minister of Environment and Climate Change, Pankaja Munde, and Alka Upadhyaya, secretary of the Government of India, were present.

Singh highlighted the role of animal husbandry in rural economic development, the need for foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccination programs to achieve “FMD Mukt Bharat,” and the creation of nine FMD-free zones, including Maharashtra.

“The banks should simplify loan processes to support farmers and women entrepreneurs,” he said.

Singh further informed that the AHIDF was launched in June 2020 under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package to support projects in dairy processing, meat processing, feed production, and veterinary infrastructure, with an initial outlay of ₹17,296 crore.

“To date, 3,010 projects have been approved, with a total cost of ₹2,182.52 crore and subsidies amounting to ₹1,005.87 crore. The scheme also includes initiatives for genetic development, feed and fodder programs, and livestock insurance, with premium subsidies varying based on state classifications,” Singh added.

Baghel advocated for the adoption of innovative animal husbandry techniques in place of traditional practices. He emphasised the importance of conducting accurate livestock census and improving breeding practices.

During the event, Munde highlighted the significance of entrepreneurship for the growth and productivity enhancement of the sector. She urged banks to simplify the loan processes for farmers. George Kurien praised Pune as an educational hub and noted that over 15,000 jobs have been created through the AHIDF and the national livestock mission.