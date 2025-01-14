Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurates Entrepreneurship Development Conclave 

ByVicky Pathare 
Jan 14, 2025 07:34 AM IST

During the conclave, Singh launched 20 projects under the national livestock mission and the animal husbandry infrastructure development fund

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday inaugurated the Entrepreneurship Development Conclave in Pune. During the conclave, Singh launched 20 projects under the national livestock mission and the animal husbandry infrastructure development fund. 

Singh highlighted the role of animal husbandry in rural economic development, the need for foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccination programs to achieve “FMD Mukt Bharat,” and the creation of nine FMD-free zones, including Maharashtra.   (HT PHOTO)
Singh highlighted the role of animal husbandry in rural economic development, the need for foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccination programs to achieve “FMD Mukt Bharat,” and the creation of nine FMD-free zones, including Maharashtra.   (HT PHOTO)

The event, “Empowering Entrepreneurs: Transforming Livestock Economics,” was held at GD Madulkar Natyagruha, Pune. Officials, including State minister SP Singh Baghel, George Kurien, Maharashtra’s minister of Environment and Climate Change, Pankaja Munde, and Alka Upadhyaya, secretary of the Government of India, were present. 

Singh highlighted the role of animal husbandry in rural economic development, the need for foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccination programs to achieve “FMD Mukt Bharat,” and the creation of nine FMD-free zones, including Maharashtra.  

“The banks should simplify loan processes to support farmers and women entrepreneurs,” he said. 

Singh further informed that the AHIDF was launched in June 2020 under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package to support projects in dairy processing, meat processing, feed production, and veterinary infrastructure, with an initial outlay of 17,296 crore.  

“To date, 3,010 projects have been approved, with a total cost of 2,182.52 crore and subsidies amounting to 1,005.87 crore. The scheme also includes initiatives for genetic development, feed and fodder programs, and livestock insurance, with premium subsidies varying based on state classifications,” Singh added. 

Baghel advocated for the adoption of innovative animal husbandry techniques in place of traditional practices. He emphasised the importance of conducting accurate livestock census and improving breeding practices. 

During the event, Munde highlighted the significance of entrepreneurship for the growth and productivity enhancement of the sector. She urged banks to simplify the loan processes for farmers. George Kurien praised Pune as an educational hub and noted that over 15,000 jobs have been created through the AHIDF and the national livestock mission. 

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On