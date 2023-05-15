Cobra, jackal rescued from well in Pune

The villagers of Rajuri in Junnar taluka of Maharashtra were surprised to see a spectacled cobra and a golden jackal trapped together in a 25-foot-deep dry well on May 12. The cobra and fox seen in the dry well at Rajuri in Junnar taluka before they were rescued. (HT PHOTO)

Experts said that both the animals typically act as mortal enemies

Baiju Raj MV, snake expert and director of conservation projects, Wildlife SOS said, “It was a unique situation as the two animals generally act as mortal enemies in the wild. The jackal can face certain death from a cobra bite. Maybe, against their instincts, they formed an unexpected alliance.”

The forest department and Wildlife SOS rescued the animals in a two-hour operation after they were alerted by the villagers. They lowered a net to haul the jackal out of the well and one of the team members climbed down the well to safely rescue the nearly five-foot-long cobra.

The animals were later released after assessing a suitable habitat.

Dr Akhilesh Dhage, veterinary officer, Wildlife SOS said, “The snake and the jackal sharing same space was a rare sight. We carried on-site health assessment of both animals before their release. While the jackal, about 2-year-old male, was released on the spot, the snake was released at a short distance from the original rescue location.”