Unrepaired roads in Vishrantwadi a recipe for danger

The residents of Vishrantwadi and nearby areas are facing a daily hurdle to travel through roads that are lying unrepaired by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s road department.

In the last few months, several works of underground water and drainage pipelines, or installing cable wires were carried out in these areas for which roads were dug. However, after the work was completed, the roads were left as it is in un-repaired conditions and now people have to face a problem.

“After the lockdown, the public works related to road digging, underground pipeline works,and cable wires started in our area. For this, roads were dug and in the last few months, the work was carried out. During that period all the local residents faced some inconvenience, but we managed to travel with the hurdles. But now once the work was completed, roads were left as it is. The digging part should have been repaired and road concretisation should be done by PMC road department, which was not done,” said Vinod Pawar, a local resident and social activist from the Vishrantwadi area.

Areas connected to Commerzone road, Alandi road, Pratiknagar road are dug up on one side. HT visited the places on Tuesday and found that roads are still as it is, at some spots half of the road width is in bad condition and commuters are slipping over the mud and small stones.

Pawan Dahinje, a resident of the area said, “I regularly travel through Alandi road and on one side the road is dug and in bad condition. It is left by the PMC workers which need to be repaired immediately, as I have seen two-wheeler riders falling over this road during peak hours.”

Vijay Kulkarni, PMC’s chief engineer and road department head said, “If the work is completed then the road repairing should also be done immediately. I will check personally which areas and roads are affected and get it repaired on priority.”