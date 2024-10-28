Unresolved issues persist after five years as merged villages head to assembly polls 

As candidates contest the November 20 assembly polls in Khadakwasla, Hadapsar, Shirur, and Purandar constituencies, they face substantial challenges stemming from voter discontent. Residents, particularly in villages merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from 2017 to 2021, are frustrated by unfulfilled promises of essential services such as water, roads, and healthcare. Despite the merger of 23 villages seven years ago, development has lagged, and residents feel the PMC was unprepared to meet the increased demands. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Despite the merger of 23 villages seven years ago, development has lagged, and residents feel the PMC was unprepared to meet the increased demands. With civic elections delayed for over three years, residents expected MLAs to address unmet promises, but essential services remain lacking, leaving them feeling neglected and undervalued as taxpayers.

In the Shirur constituency, which includes Wagholi within PMC limits, Ashok Pawar of NCP represents the area. In Hadapsar, Chetan Tupe from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) serves residents of Sadesatra Nali, Keshavnagar, and Manjari Budruk. The Purandar constituency, represented by Congress’s Sanjay Jagtap, encompasses merged villages like Phursungi, Wadki, and Undri, with Shiv Sena’s Vijay Shivithare also contesting. In Khadakwasla, BJP’s Bhimrao Tapkir represents areas like Narhe and Shivne.

Residents, who have repeatedly protested and petitioned the PMC over inadequate infrastructure, complain that their demands for water supply, garbage collection, and road maintenance are routinely ignored. Some have even refused to sign consent forms for property taxes, insisting they deserve basic amenities.

The PMC faces an unpaid property tax backlog of ₹1,245 crore from merged areas. While a campaign to seal properties of defaulters was launched, it was halted after local leaders voiced concerns about the financial impact ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Of the total properties, 9.16 lakh are current on taxes, while 5.05 lakh remain in arrears, with collections amounting to ₹990 crore online and ₹610 crore offline.

With the model code of conduct (MCC) in effect, the state government paused property tax collections in the merged villages, a decision widely welcomed by residents. Many argued that the taxes were disproportionate to the services provided. Residents highlighted that the PMC’s property tax rates are double those of local gram panchayats, sparking concerns about fairness.

In response, some residents have refused to sign property tax forms, demanding tax reductions until basic services are provided.

Background on merged villages

The PMC expanded to include 34 villages over two phases: 11 in 2017 and 23 more in 2021. However, without local body elections, these areas lack political representation, prompting the state government to appoint a committee led by the divisional commissioner to address issues faced by merged village residents.

Residents’ Perspectives

In Wagholi, a resident filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, arguing that property tax collection should halt until basic infrastructure—roads, water, and drainage—is provided.

Baban Satav, a resident of Wagholi in Shirur constituency, said, “Even after filing a PIL, nothing has improved. The PMC administration and local representatives seem disinterested in solving our basic issues, like water supply and garbage collection.”

Sachin Bhandari, from Mundhwa in Hadapsar constituency, added, “Five years post-merger, we are dissatisfied. Property rates have risen, but basic services haven’t. We still struggle with water supply, roads, and garbage collection. This anger will resonate in the state elections.”

Archana Bhise, from Manjari in Hadapsar, expressed disappointment, saying, “Although part of the PMC, we receive minimal amenities. We hoped for a separate corporation for our area to ensure better development, but that hasn’t happened.”

Khadakwasla resident Shard Mate said, “Political parties mislead voters with empty promises. Since the merger, we’ve seen no significant improvements. We’ll remember this when we vote.”

Nilesh Kirve from Shewalwadi in Purandar noted, “A local leader created a municipal council to gain an edge in the Purandar assembly polls. Our MLA hasn’t addressed any issues post-merger. Both the state and administration need the resolve to fix basic problems in these villages.”

Civic activist Sudhir Kulkarni stressed that the merger has impacted not just the merged villages but the entire city, emphasizing that PMC should provide essential services before imposing taxes. Kulkarni suggested separate corporations for merged villages to alleviate the strain on the PMC.

Shrirang Chavan, from the Haveli Taluka Nagari Kriti Samiti, a group that filed a PIL over the merger of 34 villages, stated, “With the MCC in effect, the state paused property tax collection in the merged villages. Residents welcomed this decision, deeming taxes too high for the level of services.”