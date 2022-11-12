Home / Cities / Pune News / Uruli Devachi to get a new solar power plant

Uruli Devachi to get a new solar power plant

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will now construct a solar power plant at Uruli Devachi depot (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will now construct a solar power plant at Uruli Devachi depot at the cost of 56.73 lakh.

The civic administration has put forth the proposal to municipal commissioner. This electricity will be used for street lights, weighing scale, pump house motor, and CCTV system.

Residents of Uruli Devachi had complaints regarding garbage and pollution. The civic body has already converted the garbage depot into a green space by plating 2,000 saplings.

PMC garden department head Ashok Ghorpade said, “PMC had named the green space as ‘Amrut Van’ and it is one of the largest gardens developed by the garden department.”

PMC electrical department had submitted the proposal of the solar power plant to the PMC commissioner and the administration has already finalised a bidder for the same.

