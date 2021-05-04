Vaccinations for 45+ expected to resume from May 5 as vaccine stock arrives

PUNE After a lull of almost four days, vaccination for beneficiaries aged 45 years and above, will kick-start again from May 5.

Pune rural, on Tuesday, received 40,000 doses of Covishield and additional doses of Covaxin as well.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope in Mumbai also said that the state received nine lakh doses on Tuesday.

“These doses will be sent to various districts of Maharashtra. This stock will last for two days,” Tope said, speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

A beneficiary aged 22 gets his vaccination at the Kamala Nehru hospital, Mangalwar Peth, Pune on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday, 761 beneficiaries above the age of 45 years were inoculated in Pune rural. No beneficiaries were given any jabs in this age group in PMC and PCMC on Tuesday.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle, said that there are vaccine doses likely to come from the centre.

On Tuesday, 2,575 beneficiaries between the ages of 18 to 45 years were inoculated. Of these, 1,321 beneficiaries in Pune rural, 668 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 586 in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) received the jab.