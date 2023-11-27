Valuables worth 32.50 lakh stolen from theft in Bhosale Nagar

Unidentified thieves looted valuables worth ₹32.50 lakh from a bungalow in Bhosale Nagar near Range Hills Road on Saturday night. The gang of miscreants broke the sliding kitchen window and entered the house undetected. As per police information, Jagtap and family members were resting on the fourth floor of the house and an incident happened on the second floor. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the Chatushrungi police, the bungalow belongs to realtor Deepak Jagtap (52) and he has filed a complaint regarding the incident. As per police information, Jagtap and family members were resting on the fourth floor of the house and an incident happened on the second floor.

The robbers took away ₹ 9 lakh cash and golden and diamond ornaments worth ₹ 32,50,000 from the locker in the wardrobe.

Narendra Patil, assistant police inspector at Chaturshrungi police station said, “We have collected all CCTV footage in the nearby locality and in the bungalow premises to ascertain the identity of the thieves. After detailed analysis, we will come to a conclusion. Police have formed teams to nab the accused in this case.”.

A case has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station under IPC sections 454 (Housebreaking in), 457(Housebreaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment),380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc), and further probe is underway.