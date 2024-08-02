Vanaz-Ramwadi route more popular among passengers: Pune Metro

Since opening of the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi route on March 6 this year, the Pune Metro has seen a steady rise in the number of passengers. Among the metro routes, Vanaz to Ramwadi (line 2) is more popular than the incomplete Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate (line 1). The Pune Metro’s One Pune Card has gained popularity with 53,025 cards sold, including 11,646 student cards. (HT FILE)

Last month, 2,049,638 passengers travelled from Vanaz to Ramwadi whereas 1,070,655 passengers travelled along the purple line (line 2) from PCMC to District Court. Between July 1 and 31, 2024, the metro served 3,120,293 passengers, averaging 106,101 passengers daily. During this period, the metro earned ₹4.98 crore.

Currently, the Pune Metro has 24 operational stations. The busiest stations are PCMC (around 14,000 passengers daily); Ramwadi (around 11,000 passengers daily); Pune Railway (around 8,000 passengers daily); Vanaz (around 7,500 passengers daily); and Nal Stop (around 7,000 passengers daily). Around 24,878 passengers transfer daily between the purple and aqua lines at the District Court Interchange metro station.

The Pune Metro’s One Pune Card has gained popularity with 53,025 cards sold, including 11,646 student cards. Students benefit from a 30% discount with the Pune Metro Vidyarthi Pass, valid every day. Feeder bus services, running on 13 routes in partnership with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) serve over 10,000 passengers daily. Over 400 passengers use the feeder bus from Ramwadi to the airport, and more than 1,000 travel to EON IT Park. Plans are in place to expand these services.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director of the Maha-Metro, said, “The increase in Pune Metro passengers is encouraging and shows the strengthening of our public transport system. The One Pune Card is popular, and feeder services are well received. We are working to expand these services further.”