Vasant Vyakhanmala to be held online for the first time

Vasant Vyakhanmala, the 145-year-old spring lecture series organised by Vaktrutvottejak Sabha annually, will be held online for the first time this year.

Last year, this lecture series was cancelled due to Covid-19 induced lockdown and restrictions on movement.

This year, the 146th session of the lecture series will begin from April 21, 2021, on a dedicated YouTube channel of the Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth (TMV)’s department of mass communication, at 5 pm daily until May 20, 2021.

The Vyakhanmala is collaborating with TMV for the technical knowhow.

“This year’s special series will feature four special lectures on the centenary of Lokmanya Tilak, a great fighter of the Indian freedom struggle, a special lecture in memory of justice Ranade and a lecture on the golden jubilee of the Bangladesh liberation war,” said Mandar Bedekar, chief secretary of the Vykhyanmala.

The inaugural speech will be delivered by Sadanand More, who will speak about Tilak and his leadership.

On April 23, which is late Jayantrao Tilak’s memorial day, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will give a lecture on ‘Centre and state relations’ .

On April 26, Milind Joshi, executive president of Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad will give a lecture on ‘Justice Ranade – the liberal philosopher’.

This lecture series will all be pre-recorded and uploaded on the day of the lecture.

Arvind Gokhale, senior journalist and former Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale will give special lectures on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the Bangladesh war.

Efforts are underway to include the experiences of the people involved in the liberation struggle directly from Bangladesh during this lecture.

Shaila Datar and co-workers will present special programmes on the occasion of the birth centenary of Devgandharva Bhaskarbuva Bakhale.

Nitin Apte will speak on the ‘Citizenship reform act’, while Swapnil Pore, news editor of ‘Kesari’ will speak on ‘Tilak Darshan through poetry’ on May 9, in which selected poets from all over the state will also present poems on folklore.

“We have received quite a good response from our followers and were eager for us to bring this lecture series online instead of cancelling it,” said Bedekar.

BOxx

Vasant Vyakhanmala lecture series

Available daily at 5 pm on the TMV mass communication department’s YouTube channel from April 21