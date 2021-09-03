Vax jabs at pvt centres on par with govt count in Pune

Pune: With vaccination drives picking up in the city in the past few days, private centres are performing on par with government counterparts. Earlier, data suggested that many beneficiaries preferred government centres as vaccines administered were free of cost. However, now the overall contribution by private centres has seen a rise in the city.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said, “Though the visitor count remains more or less same, there is a rise in second dose beneficiaries. First dose beneficiaries are still trying for government centres. With regular supply now, there is no delay in giving jabs.”

Speaking about the vaccination drive, Dr Sachin Edke, district immunisation officer, said that 61,160 doses of vaccine are remaining as of Friday afternoon.

“There are 18,690 doses of Covaxin and 42,470 of Covishield,” said Dr Edke. Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer at zilla parishad (ZP), said free vaccination campaign has been started at 12 select centres across the city for economically weaker sections.

“These centres are located in Wanowrie, Wagholi, Janta Vasahat, Chandannagar, Aundh, Kondhwa, Mundhwa, Erandwane, Hadapsar and Sinhgad road. Beneficiaries can avail the benefits by showing their ration card at the centre,” said Prasad.