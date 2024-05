PUNE Yashwant Pendharkar, chairman of ayurvedic cosmetics giant Vicco Laboratories, passed away on Friday. He was 85. Yashwant Pendharkar, chairman of ayurvedic cosmetics giant Vicco Laboratories, passed away on Friday. (HT)

Pendharkar died at his residence at Civil Lines in Nagpur. The final rights were carried out on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife Shubhada, sons Ajay and Deep and daughter Deepti, grandchildren, and a large extended family.