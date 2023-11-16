Vijay Khare takes charge as acting registrar of SPPU

After the five-year tenure of PrafullaPawar, registrar of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), ended on November 12, Vijay Khare, director, SPPU International Centre and the department of defence and strategic studies, has now got additional charge of acting registrar on Wednesday.

A proposal for approval of the post of registrar of SPPU has been submitted to the state government by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration (HT file photo)

Khare will continue to hold the charge till the process of selection of the full-time registrar is completed and until further orders.

A proposal for approval of the post of registrar of SPPU has been submitted to the state government by the university administration. Until the process of appointing a full-time registrar is completed by publishing an advertisement by the university, Khare will work as the in-charge registrar.

Student organisations, meanwhile, have demanded a fair and transparent selection process.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand, said, “The post of a registrar post is very important for a varsity. There should be a fair and transparent selection process for the registrar post.”

