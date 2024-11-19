Vinesh targets BJP over women’s safety 

Wrestler-turned-politician and Haryana Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat on Monday questioned the BJP’s slogan ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ in the context of women’s safety and raised the question of women’s safety in the state. She questioned whether the women who were agitating near the Prime Minister’s residence were not ‘Ladli’. Addressing a press conference in the city, she alleged that in Karnataka as well as in Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party stood by those accused of exploiting women. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference in the city, she alleged that in Karnataka as well as in Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party stood by those accused of exploiting women.

“I want to tell BJP leaders, you are saying ‘Ek hai toh safe hai (we are safe if we are one), but (we) will be safe when this leader of yours stops exploiting women,” remarked the three-time Olympian during a press meet at Congress Bhavan in the city.

Referring to the Maharashtra government’s Ladki Bahin Yojna, the Congress MLA said, “They have now brought a scheme for women. But I fail to understand where their affection for women vanishes when they are agitating 100 metres from the prime minister’s house.”

Asked about the BJP’s claim of ‘vote jihad’ during elections, Phogat, in a scathing comment, asserted if saffron party leaders looked in the mirror, they would know who is doing ‘vote jihad’.

‘Vote jihad’ is a term often used by BJP leaders to claim an organised move to consolidate Muslim votes against party candidates in polls.

Phogat alleged ruling parties would use money liberally in the Maharashtra elections to influence voters and maintained this tactic was deployed against her during the Haryana elections as well, but people made her victorious.

-With agency inputs