Vishrantwadi police file FIR against 22, arrest two for thrashing PMC staff

PUNE Hours after a mob of local shop keepers and hawkers thrashed PMC staff during an anti-encroachment drive at Dhanori, police arrested two persons in the case.

The Vishrantwadi police have also filed an FIR against 22 persons including the two arrested by them for obstructing public officials while discharging their duties. They have been booked under relevant sections including section 353 of Indian Penal Code.

According to officials, the identities of those involved in the attack are being ascertained and action will be taken against them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Zone IV) Rohidas Pawar said, “An FIR has been lodged against the crowd and their identities are being verified. The incident took place around 2.30 pm and the police team was present. There is a separate police team with the PMC for such drives. Serious action will be taken given the assault for public officers who were discharging their duties and the damage done to public property, rioting and.”

A mob of around 200 irate residents thrashed the anti-encroachment department staffers of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during an anti encroachment drive at around 2.30 pm in Dhanori in Tuesday. The emboldened mob took advantage of the absence of policemen on duty who had gone for lunch.

According to the anti-encroachment department , the drive against illegal and unauthorised structure began in Dhanori around 1:30 pm wherein the squad demolished encroachment of vendors who had illegally constructed sheds on the footpaths. As the news spread fast, a huge mob gathered at the spot and a heated exchange took place between the PMC staffers and the angry residents.

According to Vishrantwadi police, the angry mob chased and beat them . The mob also smashed the mobile phones of some eyewitnesses who were capturing the video. The citizens also took over the control of JCB’s and said that they will not give them back to the civic body till adequate compensation was given to them for the damage inflicted on their properties.

Eyewitnesses claimed that on their return the police did not given any explanation for their absence when the PMC employees were mercilessly assaulted by the angry crowd.